Blonde Redhead Shares Two New Singles “Sit Down For Dinner Pt’s I And II” With Accompanying Short Film

Blonde Redhead has released two new singles “Sit Down For Dinner Pt. 1” and “Sit Down For Dinner Pt. 2” along with a short film. This film was directed by longtime Blonde Redhead collaborator Sebastian Mlynarski.

Kazu Makino shares about the song: “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.”

“Sit Down For Dinner” is written like a journal and I suppose it’s confessional. ‘Part 1’ starts with me living on a remote island and contemplating what to do. ‘Part 2’ is me writing to my mother and father alongside inspiration from Ms. Didion’s writing. It touches on death and destiny and how we move through our lives without knowing how and when the end will come (with no pity). I’m excited by the way I was able to put down rather terrifying thoughts on top of ‘uplifting’ music. You would never guess what I’m singing about.”

Sebastian shares about the video, “The inspiration for the film I made for ‘Sit Down For Dinner’ was the result of long conversations with Kazu. It was important to both of us to create visuals that were deceptively simple. She told me that the song was partially written in honor of her friend’s passing and that got us talking about death. We talked about the various types of death we experience in a lifetime, like an ego death, the death of a loved one, or a death of ideals. Culturally, there’s been a lot of discussion about the death of masculinity so we were also interested in that. I turned to the footage of conflict, political uprisings, and sports. For every win there’s a loss, for every victor, there’s a loser. To a certain degree, I think we are always both. Some people die victorious on a hill somewhere, some die doing something they love, but there could also be someone who may die getting ready to sit down for dinner in front of their favorite television show.”

“Sit Down For Dinner” part 1 starts with a groove sound and invites you to dance slowly and has a small percussion solo towards the end, the percussion changes to more rhythmic and repetitive chorus making the audience to be more engaged with the song until you reach the end. “Sit Down For Dinner” part 2 brings the energy up and continues with a good vibe. It’s just a special and interesting soundtrack.

