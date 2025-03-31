Little Simz Drops Poetic New Single “Free”

Home News Lea Tran March 31st, 2025 - 6:14 PM

Little Simz’s new single “Free” was a poem about the relationship between love and fear.

“Free” discussed the various things that love can be and represent as Little Simz rapped over a calming instrumental beat.

The song started with a description of what love is in the artist’s eyes. In these lyrics, she emphasized the idea of self-love rather than focusing on confessing her love for someone else.

“I think that love is forgiving yourself / think that love is offering you immediate help,” lyrics from the song.

The second half of the song dives into the concept of fear. She spoke about fear that can hold us back, but it’s something inevitable. However, Little Simz offered a hopeful message on how to overcome fear through love.

The song culminated in connecting the ideas of love and fear. In Little Simz’s words, fear cannot exist in the presence of love.

“Fear works best when love isn’t close,” as Little Simz rapped.

The beat was soothing, utilizing a soft bass and a hint of percussion. Little Simz’s voice was clear and confident as she preached these ideas.

“Free” was the second single released from her upcoming 6th studio album, “Lotus”. The song was released on March 28, and was produced in collaboration with Miles Clinton Jones.

Little Simz is set to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival in Mexico City this May.

“Free” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

Photo is cover for Little Simz’s upcoming album “Lotus”