King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announces Summer 2025 Orchestra Tour Dates

Today, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard has announced a 2025 Phantom Island Orchestral Tour. Featuring a different accompanying 28 piece orchestra in each city that is led by conductor .music director Sarah Hicks, the tour will see the group perform with some of the country’s most renowned ensembles before concluding with Field of Vision, a three day residency camping event at Meadow Creek in Buena Vista, CO. The upcoming tour represents King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard ‘s only U.S. tour for next year and tickets will be on sale November 1, 11 a.m. EST and will be available here.

While talking about the tour, band member Stu Mackenzie says: “Hello world. So our last album was 10 songs. Except we recorded 20 in that session. Here’s a track from the other set of 10. It’s even more maxxed out than the last one. There’s a whole fuckin’ orchestra on there. Hahahahahah! But for real, what a joy to be alive. A privilege to be making music for a living and to be here still after all these years. If you’ve been listening to Gizz for a long time, thank you. We love you so much. If you’re just tuning in, welcome to the cult. Love, Papa Stu xoxoxox.

Phantom Island Orchestral Tour Dates

7/28 – Philadelphia PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann (w/ The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia)

7/30 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl (w/ Orchestra of St. Luke’s)

8/1 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (w/ Orchestra of St. Luke’s)

8/ 2 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

8/4 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion (w/ National Symphony Orchestra)

8/6 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival (w/ Chicago Philharmonic)

8/8 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater (w/ Colorado Symphony)

8/11 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (w/ San Diego Symphony Orchestra)

8/15 – Sun. Aug. 17 – Buena Vista, CO – FIELD OF VISION at Meadow Creek