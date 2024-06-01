Foster The People Announce New Album Paradise State Of Mind For August 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Lost In Space”

Home News Cristian Garcia June 1st, 2024 - 3:19 PM

Foster the People make their long-waited return with the announcement of the release for the fourth studio album Paradise State of Mind, arriving on August 16, 2024 via Atlantic.

Bandleader Mark Foster shared in a press release about the direction of the sound for Paradise State of Mind:

“The record started as a case study of the late seventies’ crossover between disco, funk, gospel, jazz and all those sounds. It was such a beautiful moment in time, when these different styles of music were cross-referencing each other – artists like Nile rogers and Chic, the Tom Tom Club and Giorgio Moroder. I wanted to dive into that and figure out what they were doing. I was also thinking how that era has musical and social parallels to the time that we’re in now, with the giant recession in the Seventies, the political turmoil post-Vietnam, and other major tensions. But then you see this expression of joy happening through music, and I started thinking about joy as an act of defiance.”

Along with a release date, Foster the People have also shared the first single and accompanying video off of the new album “Lost In Space”. The song pays tribute the ‘70s disco and funk heroes Foster listed. Utilizing the aforementioned styles along with elements of synth-funk, Hi-ERG and dance pop, “Lost In Space” is a space disco four-on-the-floor groove that celebrates its influences, while adding its own interpretation to that time period. The video for the song also takes the same approach, with homages to Studio 54 and The Midnight Special, keeping the ‘70s vibe going with vivid color palettes and funky dance moves. Their first single will have fans and new listeners eager for more as they await the release of Paradise State of Mind.

Paradise State of Mind Tracklisting (TBA)

