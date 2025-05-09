Ripplefest Texas Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Weedeater, Author & Punisher, ASG And More

Home News Leila DeJoui May 9th, 2025 - 12:22 AM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

Ripplefest Texas 2025, has officially announced their lineup for this year’s festival. The Premium US stoner, doom and heavy rock festival will be returning to Austin, Texas this Sept. 18 until Sept. 21. There will be over 30 live performances at this festival, with big names like Weedeater, Author & Punisher, ASG and more. The promoters for the festival are very enthusiastic about the festival’s return. “The best family reunion of the year is back,” said the promoters. “The lineup for RippleFest Texas 2025 is now complete, and you will not want to miss your chance to see the best music at the friendliest festival in the world. Lick of My Spoon Productions brings you the only open-air festival in the US with ABSOLUTELY ZERO BAND OVERLAPPING!”

Weedeater, who has been in the industry for quite some time will be making an appearance at the festival. Even though they have not released an album since 2015, they last went on tour in 2023. They are still used to being in front of a live audience and bringing their music to a big stage. The metal, one-man band, Author & Punisher, will also be on the stage for the festival. Along with Weedeater, the one-man band has also been on tour recently, in 2024. The tour ended earlier in the year, but he is now returning to stage and performing in front of such a large audience. Other bands will also be joining the stage at the festival. Volume, The Absurd, Desert Suns and more, are anticipated to be performing in this upcoming festival.