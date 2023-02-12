Weedeater Announces 2023 Headlining Tour

Home News Tatiana Retamar February 12th, 2023 - 8:33 PM

Cape Fear metal legends Weedeater have just announced their headlining tour of US and U.K for 2023!

The first leg of the tour is set to run from February 22nd to March 3rd, and will feature special guest Rebelmatic during that leg of the tour. But will take a short break to begin the second half of the U.S. tour with guests Adam Faucett (supporting all dates), High Tone Son of A Bitch who will be appearing from March 16th to April 2nd, and Telekinitic Yeti from April 4th to April 6th.

With the finish of the U.S. Tour, Weedeater is to set sails across the pond to begin the U.K./Ireland Tour with special guests Mars Red Sky and Telekinitic Yeti which is set to kick off on April 20th!

Tickets for the upcoming tour could be purchased here.

Scroll below to see if Weedeater is set to make a stop in your city:

WEEDEATER U.S. Tour (w/REBELMATIC):

02/22: Carborro, NC @ The Station

02/23: Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

02/24: Savannah, GA @ Underground Weekend Fest

02/25: Cape Coral, FL @ Nice Guys

02/27: Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub

02/28: Melbourne, FL @ Pineapples

03/01: Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

03/02: Piedmont, SC @ Tribbles

03/03: Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall

WEEDEATER U.S. w/ Adam Faucett (all dates), High Tone Son of a Bitch (3/16 – 4/02), Telekinitc Yeti (4/04 – 4/06):

03/16: Charleston, SC @ Trolley Pub

03/17: Atlanta, GA @ Sabbath Brewing

03/18: New Orleans, LA @ Poor Boys

03/19: Little Rock, AR @ Whitewater Tavern

03/20: Austin, TX @ The Lost Well

03/22: Mesa, AR @ Nile Theatre

03/23: San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

03/25: Joshua Tree, CA @ Heavy Psych Sounds Fest

03/26: San Francisco, CA @ Heavy Psych Sounds Fest

03/27: Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial

03/29: Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

03/30: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

03/31: Boise, ID @ Shredder

04/01:Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon

04/02: Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

04/04: Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon

04/05: Rock Island, IL @ Wake Brewing

04/06: Chicago, IL @ Reggies

04/07: Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs

04/08: Knoxville, TN @ Brickyard