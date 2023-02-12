Weedeater Announces 2023 Headlining Tour

Cape Fear metal legends Weedeater have just announced their headlining tour of US and U.K for 2023!
The first leg of the tour is set to run from February 22nd to March 3rd, and will feature special guest Rebelmatic during that leg of the tour. But will take a short break to begin the second half of the U.S. tour with guests Adam Faucett (supporting all dates), High Tone Son of A Bitch who will be appearing from March 16th to April 2nd, and Telekinitic Yeti from April 4th to April 6th.
With the finish of the U.S. Tour, Weedeater is to set sails across the pond to begin the U.K./Ireland Tour with special guests Mars Red Sky and Telekinitic Yeti which is set to kick off on April 20th!
Tickets for the upcoming tour could be purchased here.
Scroll below to see if Weedeater is set to make a stop in your city:
WEEDEATER U.S. Tour (w/REBELMATIC):
02/22: Carborro, NC @ The Station
02/23: Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
02/24: Savannah, GA @ Underground Weekend Fest
02/25: Cape Coral, FL @ Nice Guys
02/27: Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub
02/28: Melbourne, FL @ Pineapples
03/01: Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
03/02: Piedmont, SC @ Tribbles
03/03: Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall
WEEDEATER U.S. w/ Adam Faucett (all dates), High Tone Son of a Bitch (3/16 – 4/02), Telekinitc Yeti (4/04 – 4/06):
03/16: Charleston, SC @ Trolley Pub
03/17: Atlanta, GA @ Sabbath Brewing
03/18: New Orleans, LA @ Poor Boys
03/19: Little Rock, AR @ Whitewater Tavern
03/20: Austin, TX @ The Lost Well
03/22: Mesa, AR @ Nile Theatre
03/23: San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
03/25: Joshua Tree, CA @ Heavy Psych Sounds Fest
03/26: San Francisco, CA @ Heavy Psych Sounds Fest
03/27: Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial
03/29: Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
03/30: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
03/31: Boise, ID @ Shredder
04/01:Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon
04/02: Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
04/04: Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon
04/05: Rock Island, IL @ Wake Brewing
04/06: Chicago, IL @ Reggies
04/07: Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs
04/08: Knoxville, TN @ Brickyard
WEEDEATER UK & Ireland Tour (w/special guests Mars Red Sky & Telekinitic Yeti):
04/30: Bournemouth (UK) @ The Bearcave
05/01: Cardiff (UK) @ The Globe
05/02: Dublin (IE) @ Grand Social
05/03: Glasgow (UK) @ Cathouse
05/04: Sheffield (UK) @ Corporation
05/05: Manchester (UK) @ Factory 251