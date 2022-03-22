Ripplefest 2022 Lineup Announced Featuring Eagles of Death Metal, Stöner, The Sword And More

Home News Tara Mobasher March 22nd, 2022 - 7:50 PM

Ripplefest Texas 2022, which will take place July 21 through July 24, has unveiled its lineup. It will feature Eagles of Death Metal, The Sword, Crowbar, among others.

Artists like Mothership, Big Business, Spirit Adrift, The Heavy Eyes, Rezn, Sasquatch, Heavy Temple, JD Pinkus, Lo-Pan, Wino, Void Vator, Hippie Death Cult, Doctor Smoke, Howling Giant, Nick Oliveri, High Desert Queen, Destroyer of Life, Ape Machine, High Priestess, Dryheat, Rubber Snake Charmers, Sun Crow, Holy Death Trio, Bone Church, Las Cruces, Salem’s Bend, Fostermother, The Absurd, Mr. Plow, Grail, Formula 400, Eagle Claw, Godeye, Ole English, and others will appear at the upcoming festival.

Ripplefest 2022 will take place at the Far Out Lounge in Austin, TX.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz