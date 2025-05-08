The Ataris Share Cinematic New Music Video For “Car Song”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 8th, 2025 - 5:27 PM

After over a decade since their last full-length album, the punk rock band The Ataris return with the new single, “Car Song,” which is accompanied by a cinematic music video that blends pop culture nostalgia with a playful homage to the iconic TV show Breaking Bad.

The video kicks off with Roe arriving at an Airbnb hosted by none other than Walter White’s family. A sign reads: “Make yourself at home, but whatever you do, don’t go in the garage!” Naturally, Roe ignores the warning, makes off with the original Volvo driven by Walter White in the final episode of Breaking Bad and takes it on a chaotic joyride.

The story escalates with a traffic stop by a cop, who is played by longtime Ataris producer Bob Hoag and a surprise discovery of blue meth in the trunk. Just as things seem lost, a shadowy Walter White lookalike swoops in and steals back the Volvo before disappearing into the desert.

The inspiration for the song and the video’s surreal concept came from a real-life piece of Breaking Bad history: Roe purchased Walter White’s actual Volvo from the show’s assistant director and later traded it to producer Bob Hoag in exchange for studio time. “I like to say that Walter White’s Volvo was the catalyst for ‘Car Song’ and the new album,” Roe laughs. “It all just came together from there, and now, here we are.”