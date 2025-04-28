The Ataris Announce First New Album In 18 Years, New Single “Car Song” Arriving On May 2

Home News Juliet Paiz April 28th, 2025 - 6:33 PM

The Ataris are making a big comeback. After 18 years, the band has announced their first new full length album since 2007, and it all starts with their new single, “Car Song,” dropping May 2. Recorded with a classic, vintage feel on analog tape, “Car Song” is a deeply personal track dedicated to frontman Kristopher Roe’s late father, who was always one of their biggest fans.

In a touching tribute, Roe is releasing a limited edition 7-inch vinyl of “Car Song” that will actually contain some of his father’s ashes. A portion of the proceeds will go to Shatterproof, a nonprofit helping families affected by addiction. It’s a powerful way for Roe to honor his father’s memory and give back at the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theataris (@theataris)

Along with the new single, The Ataris are revisiting their 2003 hit “In This Diary” with two new versions, a studio recording and a new acoustic take, giving fans a new look at a beloved classic. “Car Song” also marks the beginning of a new era for the band, which was partly sparked by Roe buying (and later trading) Walter White’s Volvo from Breaking Bad for studio time. With new music and festival dates ahead, The Ataris are ready for their next chapter.

In 2018, the ex bassist of The Ataris, Michael Davenport, was claimed for running an online fraudulent scam involving real estate. As read, his indictment was due to allegedly defrauding around 100,000 people across the entire United States with 27 million dollars accumulating over a span of seven years. In 2016, The Ataris alongside Hawthorne Heights and Mest. As this new album approaches, fans reflect on the past performances of The Ataris and hope to receive just as much, if not more energy with this new album !