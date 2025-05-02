The Ataris Dedicate New Single “Car Song” To Kristopher Roe’s Late Father

Home News Steven Taylor May 2nd, 2025 - 5:00 PM

American punk-rock band The Ataris released “Car Song,” a new single dedicated to frontman Kristopher Roe’s late father. “Car Song” is a part of the band’s upcoming and currently untitled album, the band’s first in 18 years since 2007’s Welcome to the Night. A lyric video for the single can be found on the band’s YouTube.

Kristopher Roe’s father, William Roe, was described as a lifelong supporter of and key figure in the band’s journey. “I’ve always been so lucky to have my dad’s unwavering support for The Ataris.” Kristopher Roe said. “He wasn’t just a fan—he was a fixture of our community. He would often interact with fans on the band’s message board, film live sets, and share them with everyone—everyone knew him. He was a huge part of the band’s journey.” William Roe passed away in 2014 due to alcoholism-related complications. In honor of him, part of the proceeds of the vinyl release of “Car Song” will go to Shatterproof, a nonprofit for ending addiction. As well, a special limited-edition version of the vinyl will be available with William’s ashes pressed into the vinyl. “When I read about a service that would press a loved one’s ashes into vinyl, it instantly hit me. What better way to honor my dad than making him a permanent part of the music he always loved?” Kristopher said in a press release. “It felt like the most meaningful tribute I could give him.”

The video features the lyrics of the song played over sped-up black and white footage traveling down a road. The song, recorded on analogue tape with vintage tones, was inspired by Roe’s purchase of the Volvo used by Breaking Bad protagonist Walter White in the show’s final season. Roe later exchanged the car for time in the studio, which he used directly to create “Car Song.”