Yungblud Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Lea Tran May 7th, 2025 - 7:17 PM

Yungblud announced the release of his upcoming album, IDOLS, as well as an accompanying North America 2025 tour. IDOLS will be Yungblud’s fourth studio album, with part one of the album available on June 2nd. His summer tour will start on August 23 in Los Angeles, CA and will end on September 21 in Toronto, ON.

It will be a 13-track album made in collaboration with producers Matt Schwartz and Bob Bradley and guitarist Adam Warrington. Yungblud’s past two albums were both number one in the UK and made it to the Billboard Top 100. According to a press release, IDOLS will follow themes of hero-worship, validation, and the dangers of having idols. Two songs off the album have already been released: Lovesick Lullaby and Hello Heaven, Hello.

“We turn to others for an identity before turning to ourselves. Self-belief, self-reclamation, self-evolution and change. As we grow up, we lose our belief in magic and mystery. We begin to rationalize everything; our cage walls build up,” he said, “We compare ourselves to 15 different people before we’ve even had our breakfast.”

The tour will include cities like Salt Lake City, Chicago, Cleveland and Boston. Sawyer Hill will open for Yungblud for all tour dates. General on-sale will start on May 9 with pre-sale tickets starting May 7. A full list of tour dates are below.