Grandaddy Announces Fall 2025 ‘The Sophtware Slump’ 25th Anniversary North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2025 - 5:52 PM

On the heels of 2024’s acclaimed album Blu Wav, indie-rock band Grandaddy has announced a 2025 North American tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal studio album, The Sophtware Slump. The band will perform the beloved album in full on what will be their first U.S. tour in over 20 years with Pedro the Lion & Greg Freeman as support. Tickets go on sale May 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

Released in the year 2000 and infused with Lytle’s laid back humor and sensibility, the collection put a prescient spotlight on the significance of technology taking over in the future while the natural world falls apart. From the opening track, “He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot,” Grandaddy said a tentative hello to the new century and a mournful goodbye to the old one by picking their way through the consumer detritus of shattered computer keyboards, shredded tires, floating sofas and air conditioners rusting in the woods.

The Sophtware Slump is an album about time, distance, nature, technology, loss, reclamation, progress, nostalgia and all the precious things that do not last.

The Sophtware Slump Tour Dates

9/11 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park #

9/12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre #

9/13 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House #

9/14 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s #

9/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom #

9/18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

9/20 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall #

10/8: Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

10/9 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

10/10 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall *

10/11 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall *

10/13 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD *

10/14 – Boston, MA – Royale *

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY = Brooklyn Steel *

10/17 -Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

# = w/ Pedro TheLion

* = w/ Greg Freeman