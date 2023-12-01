Grandaddy Shares New “Cabin in My Mind”

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 1st, 2023 - 5:40 PM

Indie-rock band Grandaddy releases new single “Cabin in My Mind” along with a music video accompanying it. Jason Lytle shares, “A while back I was traveling with a friend, doing some shows and just riffing, and he came up with this phrase. It made so much sense to me and had so many things just within the title itself: shutting off and just, like, going inward. It’s fun to imagine literally a cabin inside your mind. ‘I’m out of here, see ya, shut the door and disappear for a while.’ It was perfect like an old country song where the title says everything. I remembered the phrase, and it was easy for me to pick it up and just make it work.”

In a soft, reverent breath, Jason Lytle delivers the melody, accompanied by ethereal harmonies and the melancholic sound of a pedal steel. This is the kind of music that invites you to gaze thoughtfully through windows during serene moments of daylight. They will release their new studio album Blu Wav on February 16, 2024 via Dangerbird Records. Blu Wav draws inspiration from the enchanting allure of the natural world to the ordinary instances that ignite the most unforgettable recollections in life. The album’s name cleverly combines the words “bluegrass” and “new wave”, capturing a unique blend of styles.This collection boasts a consistent atmosphere, a cohesive energy, and an intriguingly unconventional melody. It will feature 13 different songs with different rhythms, one of them is titled “watercooler.”





