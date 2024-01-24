Grandaddy Shares Balladic New Single “Long As I’m Not The One”

Home News Roy Lott January 24th, 2024 - 6:14 PM

As the release of Grandaddy’s hotly anticipated first new studio album in seven years, the legendary indie-rock band has released the final single from the album called.”Long as I’m Not the One.” The song is a heartbreak ballad set to a deceivingly lush, comforting composition that chugs along and envelops listeners like a warm blanket. Jason Lytle of the band speaks about the song, saying “While the lyrics arrived early and remained mostly unchanged, I ended up recording two or three other versions of this song and just couldn’t get it right. Too folky and/or too country was the culprit. Luckily, I hung in there and settled on this rendition. Just enough shine and dirt. Just enough modern and vintage. I’m still confused as to what it is, but that’s pretty normal for me.” Check it out below.

The album, Blu Wav, is set to release on February 16 and includes the previously released singles “Watercooler” and “Cabin in My Mind.” The new 13-track collection has a distinct feel, a uniform vibe and a somewhat unexpected sound. It is inspired by both “bluegrass” and “new wave” music genres.

Blu Wav follows their latest album Sunday: Excess Baggage, which was released last year.