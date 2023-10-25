Grandaddy Announces New Album ‘Blu Wav’ For February 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Watercooler”

Home News Roy Lott October 25th, 2023 - 4:51 PM

Indie-rock band Grandaddy has announced a brand new studio album Blu Wav set for release February 16, 2024 via Dangerbird Records. The new 13-track collection has a distinct feel, a uniform vibe and a somewhat unexpected sound. It is inspired by both “bluegrass” and “new wave” music genres. The group’s frontman Jason Lytle was inspired after driving through the Nevada desert with Patti Page’s “Tennessee Waltz” playing on a classic country radio station. He notes that seven of its 13 songs are waltzes and“there’s an inordinate amount of pedal steel.”

In celebration of the album announcement, they have also released the record’s lead single “Watercooler.”

“Watercooler” comments on the dichotomy of both. It was inspired by having his own outdoorsy rock guy (in both senses of the word) lifestyle while his partner had an office job. Lytle shares, “Most of my relationships have involved girls who worked in office settings. This song is about the end of one, or perhaps a few, of those relationships. Listeners will also notice the pedal steel on this track and eventually on many others from the forthcoming new album. It’s a first for Grandaddy, and I couldn’t be more thrilled about this fact.” Check it ou below.

Blu Wav follows their latest album Sunday: Excess Baggage, which was released earlier this year.