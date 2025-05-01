Tennis Shares New Video For “At The Apartment” (Live at The Apartment)

Home News Charlotte Huot May 1st, 2025 - 4:09 PM

Indie-pop duo Tennis has released a new live video for “At The Apartment,” the opening track from their recently unveiled final album, Face Down in the Garden. The video, titled Live at The Apartment, features a stripped-down performance in a space wrapped in white and beige—evoking a quiet sense of departure, both literally and symbolically, as the band prepares to close this chapter of their career.

The performance includes contributions from vocalists Molly Burch and Katie Iannitello (Beauty Queen), longtime collaborators and friends of the band. “I dreamed up this live video specifically as an excuse to sing with them,” Alaina Moore shared.

Released via the band’s own label, Mutually Detrimental, Face Down in the Garden marks Tennis’ seventh and final studio album. The record balances intuitive pop melodies with unconventional arrangements, showcasing a sound that feels both grounded in their roots and forward-thinking.

The release follows the announcement of the band’s indefinite hiatus. Moore reflected on the decision, saying, “After finishing Face Down In The Garden, it became clear that we had said everything we wanted to say and achieved everything we wanted to achieve with our band.”

Tennis will celebrate the album with a farewell North American headline tour beginning May 16, including a newly announced final London show on October 23 at the O2 Forum. The band also plans to release Neutral Poetry: First Recordings, Unreleased Demos 2009–2010, a collection of early demos, on May 16.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin