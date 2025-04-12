Tennis Releases New Song “12 Blown Tires” With Music Video

Home News Lea Tran April 12th, 2025 - 5:35 PM

Tennis’ new music video for “12 Blown Tires” is a scenic adventure with lead vocalist Alaina Moore. The video is a compilation of Moore singing longingly to the camera as she is in various outdoor locations.

The video starts with a shot of Moore rowing out into the sea alone. The camera then zooms in on Moore’s face as she looks around before making eye contact with the camera. The setting is very beautiful with late afternoon lighting casting a soft look on all the scenes. The blues from the ocean add some dynamics to the video.

Other locations include Moore singing on a rocky beach, crouching in a grassy field, in front of a sunset or in a garden. In some shots, she’s walking towards the camera while in others, she may be sitting or crouching. The different locations highlight the song’s theme of traveling around.

“On the shoulder of I-40, I began writing the lyrics to ’12 Blown Tires.’ It is a constellation of memories from the road, and of our marriage, two endeavors that are completely, hopelessly entangled,” Moore said in a press release.

“12 Blown Tires” is the latest single released off of Tennis’ upcoming and final album, “Face Down In The Garden”. The album is available on April 25. It was produced and recorded by the husband-wife duo in their Colorado home.

The release of the album will lead to a final North America tour of the band starting on May 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada. “12 Blown Tires” music video is available to watch on YouTube.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin