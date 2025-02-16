Tennis Announce New Album Face Down In The Garden For April 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Weight Of Desire”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 16th, 2025 - 11:33 PM

Indie pop duo Tennis have returned with the announcement of their seventh studio album entitled Face Down In The Garden. The record is set to arrive on April 25 via their own label Mutually Detrimental. In celebration of the news, the pair, comprised of husband and wife Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore, have shared the lead single and accompanying music video “Weight Of Desire.”

Riley and Moore will be hitting the road in support of the new album this spring and summer. The trek will kick off with a show in Las Vegas, Nevada at Swan Dive on May 16. Throughout the leg, they will also be stopping off in Utah, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Washington D.C., North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Idaho and Oregon. The duo will close out the tour with a show at The Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California on September 4. Special guests Husbands, Alice Phoebe Lou and Billie Marten will be opening throughout the trek.

Face Down In The Garden Tracklist

1. At The Apartment

2. Weight Of Desire

3. At The Wedding

4. Always The Same

5. Sister

6. Through The Mirror

7. I Can Only Describe You

8. 12 Blown Tires

9. In Love (Release The Doves)

Tennis Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

5/16 – Las Vegas, NV – Swan Dive *

5/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall *

5/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party #

5/21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue †

5/23 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed †

5/24 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex †

5/25 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron †

5/27 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall †

5/30 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner †

5/31 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall †

6/1 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 †

6/3 – Washington, DC – The Anthem †

6/5 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz †

6/6 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern †

6/7 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville †

6/9 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum †

6/10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) †

6/11 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater †

8/18 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay ^

8/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre ^

8/22 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s ^

8/23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

8/24 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co. ^

8/26 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom ^

8/28 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall ^

8/29 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge ^

8/30 – Vancouver, BC – Malkin Bowl ^

9/2 – Sacramento, CA – TBA ^

9/4 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery ^

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin