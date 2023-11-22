Home News Tiffany Cheng November 22nd, 2023 - 12:40 PM

According to Pitchfork, Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses has been sued by Sheila Kennedy for alleged sexual assault in 1989. Kennedy, a former Penthouse model, claims that Rose allegedly used his celebrity status to “[allegedly] manipulate, [allegedly] control and [allegedly] violently sexually assault[ed]” her at a party. Furthermore, Kennedy alleges that Rose’s alleged actions have caused her to experience symptoms of PTSD.

Kennedy’s alleged legal representatives have allegedly filed the alleged lawsuit against Axl Rose. They have allegedly filed the alleged summons and alleged complaints today, November 22, allegedly requesting an alleged jury trial. Their alleged efforts are allegedly made under New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

The alleged lawsuit against Axl Rose alleges that Kennedy allegedly met the Guns n’ Roses member at an alleged nightclub, allegedly inviting her and another alleged model to his alleged New York hotel room for an alleged party allegedly with one of his friends. Kennedy further alleges that she allegedly did consent to Rose’s alleged invitations, but the former allegedly changed her mind during their alleged sexual intercourse. Moreover, the model alleges that Rose allegedly appeared to try to allegedly instigate group sexual intercourse. Additionally, after Kennedy allegedly had alleged intercourse with Rose, she allegedly went to Rose’s friend’s alleged hotel room. Rose allegedly stormed into his friend’s room, allegedly blocked Kennedy from escaping, and allegedly her to the floor. Rose’s resorption to alleged violence became more physical, allegedly causing Kennedy’s knees to allegedly bleed.

Kennedy also allegedly started to crying and allegedly tried to escape. However, Rose allegedly threw the model onto her bed and allegedly tied her hands allegedly with a pantyhose. The alleged lawsuit also alleges that the model also had sexual intercourse without any form of protection. She was allegedly raped. Furthermore, she allegedly did not have any power to allegedly escape, allegedly fearing that Axl Rose would allegedly retaliate had she escaped. Hence, she allegedly waited for the alleged assault to finish before allegedly leaving him.

Kennedy was ultimately allegedly diagnosed with alleged anxiety and alleged depression. She also alleged difficulty with physical and emotional intimacy. She also allegedly avoids social scenarios, whereby she may have a chance to hear Axl Rose’s music. She is ultimately allegedly seeking alleged damages for Axl Rose’s alleged damages for alleged sexual assault.

Earlier this month, Guns n’ Roses has released a live debut of their previously unreleased song, “The General.” The band released their live debut at their performance at the Hollywood Bowl.