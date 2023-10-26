Home News Cait Stoddard October 26th, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Artist Aesop Rock has shared the music video for “Infinity Fill Goose Down.” The music video is the latest from the upcoming album Integrated Tech Solutionsal, which has the artist encouraging fans to “run the red, or break the glass or jump the fence.”

As a whole, the music video is awesome by the dance vibe sizzle the atmosphere with catchy musical hooks that will cause some people to dance along while listening. Also Rocky‘s voice is wonderful because his passion for music can be felt through his powerful vocal performance.

Integrated Tech Solutions tags itself as a concept album about “lifestyle and industry-specific applications designed to curate a desired multi-experience,” adopting bouts of ludicrous corporate speak to pry the parasitic business culture away from the parts of life that truly matter.

Amid its streamlined psychedelic production and features from Billy Woods, Hanni El Khatib, Rob Sonic, Nikki Jean and Lealani Teano, the album’s 18 tracks sound like the past and future at once.