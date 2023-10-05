Aesop Rock Shares Meditative New Single and Video “By The River”

Home News James Reed October 5th, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Aesop Rock has just shared the second single & video from his forthcoming album Integrated Tech Solutions (out November 10 via Rhymesayers Entertainment). “By The River” is a meditation on Aesop’s love of rivers near and far, with his lyrical process traveling across a hypnotic (and self-produced) jazz-influenced backdrop. With his DIY process, Aesop directed the video himself. The video unexpectedly features his appearance, as he lends the song a literal interpretation by him performing by the river. ITS offered the following as a statement on the track: “ITS supports time spent next to all bodies of water, as they continue to be a hotbed of integrated technology as well as a muster point for brainstorming innovators.”

“By the River” starts off with a skateboarder attempting to flip, the blurry footage is followed by grainy shots of a city meant to invoke nostalgia; it gives quite a 90’s feel to the viewer. After thirty seconds, he sings. He sings about how therapeutic the river setting can be. “I like rivers, I like rivers Sailboats, fisherman, skinny-dipping swimmers Kids turning rocks over catching lil critters Eagle in the pine tree eyeballing dinner”. He sings about his uncle and how much he enjoyed the river. “My uncle used to cut school to hit the Susquehanna Kept himself a rod and reel he hid up in the bramble The school took attendance, it was quiet as a mouse He was at the river pulling out a giant by its mouth”.