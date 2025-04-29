Air Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2025 - 1:21 PM

Today, Air has announces the North American leg of their acclaimed 2025 Moon Safari Tour. Following a 30-date EU/UK tour run starting late May, the legendary French band will kick off the 12-date North American tour with a night to remember at the Hollywood Bowl alongside the Bowl’s Orchestra.

Then, Air will then take their lauded show across the US and Canada with dates in San Diego, San Francisco, and Chicago, before concluding with a multi-night residency at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York. For tickets and more information, click here.

At the end of the 20th century, Moon Safari catapulted Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel to the uppermost rung of electronic music’s ladder and left an indelible mark on pop culture with over three million albums sold. In 2024, Air celebrated the 25th anniversary of Moon Safari by reissuing the record in a Deluxe audio-video package and playing their legendary opus live in its entirety for the first time. 77 shows across the most prestigious venues of Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia and Asia sold out in record time.

Moon Safari Tour Dates

9/21 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Hollywood Bowl w/ The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra [with support from Bonobo (dj set)]

9/24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

9/26 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater

9/28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

9/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy Amphitheatre

10/2 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/5 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

10/6 – Cleveland, OH – MGM Northfield Park

10/7 – Washington, D.C. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/9 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brookly Paramount

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brookly Paramount