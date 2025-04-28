Banks Shares Compelling New Music Video For “Stay”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2025 - 1:53 PM

Today, world-renowned singer and songwriter Banks has unveiled the music video to her song, “Stay,” which is included on the artist’s recently released fifth studio album, Off With Her Head. As for the stunning music video, each scene perfectly captures the essence and vulnerability of the soulful yet emotional “Stay,” while Banks sings out the bittersweet lyrics.

Off With Her Head comes off the heels of Banks’ 10-year anniversary celebration of her debut album Goddess, which she released an acoustic version of the iconic album entitled Goddess: Unplugged and completed a sold-out four-continent tour where the artist played special live intimate shows in London, New York, Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia.

In addition, Banks has announced her Off With Her Head Tour dates in Europe. The tour, which will also hit North America and is produced by Live Nation, will be making stops in major European cities such as Berlin, Paris, and London. Tickets for the European tour dates can be purchased HERE.

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin