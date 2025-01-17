BANKS Shares Enchanting New Single “Love Is Unkind”

Home News Catalina Martello January 17th, 2025 - 1:39 PM

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin

Singer-songwriter BANKS shared her brand-new single today, “Love Is Unkind.” She shared the song via ADA Worldwide, an independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group. According to the press release, BANKS says, “’Love Is Unkind’ is about an emotionally dangerous relationship that had me running around in circles. It’s about how love can be unkind and masochistic. Rewinding your memory and seeing things clearly.”

The video is raw as it is BANKS filming herself. The color for the video is B&W. The lyrics open up, “Play my memory/ I noticed how much you gave up/ I noticed all the times we…/ …misheard it all.” In contrast to these emotional lyrics, BANKS uses a catchy electronic tempo. The hard bass empathizes the chorus, “Love is un love is un love is unkind/ you been trippin’ on the side/ you been on gettin’ some gettin’ both sides/ you been trippin on the sidelines.” The video itself is 3:33 minutes long which, in numerology, is an angel number. 3:33 is interpreted as a positive sign. This can be interpreted as BANKS embracing her authentic self with positivity; which can nod to the raw video.

The track will be included on BANKS’ fifth upcoming studio album, Off With Her Head. BANKS commented on the new album, “In many ways, it’s a big sister album to Goddess. After a decade apart, I’ve reunited with the core musicians and producers who helped shape my debut. At the same time, it’s something entirely different— I’ve grown so much as an artist and a person, and the journey is documented in all these sounds.” Off With Her Head, is set to be released on February 28, 2025, and will feature her previous singles, “I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend” and “Best Friends.” The album is available for pre-order here. Vinyl pre-order is also available here, which includes a special brown LP, and here for a cream LP exclusive to Urban Outfitters.

Off With Her Head Album Track List: