Banks Announces New Album Off With Her Head For February 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Best Friends”

Catalina Martello November 22nd, 2024 - 4:34 PM

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin

Singer-songwriter Banks has announced details for her new album Off With Her Head. The album is set to release for February 2025 and will be her fifth studio album. Along with the exciting announcement of their album, she has also released the new single “Best Friends.”

The melodic song speaks about the heartache that traps a person when they lose their bestfriend. This lyric is especially heartbreaking, “And now I am standing alone with no one to stand with. Tell me to mean what I say, You’re not my friend anymore.” Listen to the track below:

Bank’s said where the track’s inspiration stems, “It is about someone who was my sister for many years, someone I still dream about and wake up missing. Someone who I grew apart from. I think we broke each other’s hearts.”

The tracklist for her new album is below:

Off With Her Head Album Track List:

Guillotine I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend ft. Doechii Love Is Unkind Delulu Move Stay Best Friends Meddle In The Mold Direction Make It Up River Off With Her Head

Banks said Off With Her Head will act as a sister album to Goddess, “In many ways, it’s a big sister album to Goddess. After a decade apart, I’ve reunited with the core musicians and producers who helped shape my debut. At the same time, it’s something entirely different— I’ve grown so much as an artist and a person, and the journey is documented in all these sounds.” This highly anticipated album will be released February 28th, 2025.





