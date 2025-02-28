Banks Announces Summer 2025 North American ‘Off With Her Head’ Tour Dates

Home News Catalina Martello February 28th, 2025 - 12:50 PM

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin

BANKS has released her fifth studio album today, Off With Her Head. BANKS recently celebrated the 10- year anniversary of her debut album, Goddess. To celebrate the anniversary, BANKS released an acoustic version of the album Goddess- Unplugged. BANKS talks about her new album Off With Her Head, “In many ways, it’s a big sister album to Goddess. After a decade apart, I’ve reunited with the core musicians and producers who helped shape my debut. At the same time, it’s something entirely different— I’ve grown so much as an artist and a person, and the journey is documented in all these sounds.”

BANKS has also announced an Off With Her Head North American Tour. Pre-sale tickets for the Off With Her Head North American Tour will be available on Monday, March 3rd at 10am local time through Thursday, March 6th at 10pm local time. Both local pre-sale tickets and Spotify pre-sale tickets will be available on Tuesday, March 4th at 10am local time through Thursday, March 6th at 10pm local time. General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, March 7th at 10am local time. All pre-sale and general on-sale tickets can be purchased here. See full list of tour dates below.

Off With Her Head North American Tour Dates: