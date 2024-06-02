Kehlani Shares Powerful New Single & Video “Next 2 U”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 2nd, 2024 - 4:17 PM

Kehlani has released a new single “Next 2 U” and pairing music video. This new single is part of their upcoming album Crash, set to be released on June 21st, 2024. “Next 2 U” is the multi-platinum artist’s most recent creation since the single “After Hours,” shared a month prior. Like “After Hours,” “Next 2 U” is a powerful pop hit that mixes metaphors to promote a strong message. The techno soul intro and the pop rap feel makes the song emit waves that are uniquely Kehlani.

The music video starts with a quote from Hala Alyan, the famous Palestinian-American poet and author known for her pro-Palestinian activism. Additionally, there is a quote directly after saying “LONG LIVE THE INTIFADA.” “Intifada” meaning uprising in general Arabic, it is a common term chanted at pro-Palestinian protests. Through sensuality and movements of power, Kehlani spreads a message of protection and justice through “Next 2 U.” In the same way of protecting a lover, they will protect others. The waving of Palestinian flags and the final battle pose featured at the end of the video, cement Kehlani’s values and passion for others.

Kehlani has a long legacy in the pop and rap music scene. “Next 2 U” and “After Hours” are just teasers for what could be a magical next album. In addition, Kehlani has recently been announced in the Austin City Limits festival lineup for 2024. This passionate rising star is hard to miss.