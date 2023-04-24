Chromeo Brings Back La Roux for Coachella Weekend Two

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2023 - 5:37 PM

According to desertsun.com the funk duo Chromeo has become popular at Coachella and during this past Saturday night’s performance the duo brought back La Roux as a special guest for the show.

After dazzling the crowd with several of their hits “Night By Night,” “Come Alive” and “Bonafied Lovin,'” Chromeo brought out the singer La Roux to perform the song “Replacements,” which will be on Chromeo‘s upcoming album. Before leaving the stage La Roux performed her smash hit “Bulletproof,” which caused the crowd to go crazy.

To help capture the special moment Portal Slaves Of Pop BR went on Twitter to post a couple of videos clips from the performance.

When La Roux walked off the stage, Chromeo finished the night with their biggest hit “Jealous,” which became another crowd pleaser. The performance took place in a space-capsule-looking stage set made of chrome as the duo played their chrome guitars and chrome synthesizers. When lights are dimmed on the guitar, the instrument shoots shafts of light back into the crowd.