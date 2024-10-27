Disclosure Shares Epic New Single & Video “Arachnids”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 27th, 2024 - 2:18 PM

Disclosure has just released an incredible new single, “Arachnids,” along with a beautiful new video that’s as ominous as striking. The track is a great mix of house and electronic beats, a signature sound of theirs. However, this song, in particular, stands out due to its dark tones and intricate layers, which build the song’s intensity. The title also references spiders, a creepy and disturbing creature to some individuals. The title and tone truly pull the song together to give it a dark undertone.

The video for the song is dimly lit appearing almost as if the dancers who star in it are in some sort of abandoned area. It flashes back and forth between multiple individuals as they groove out to the song and become perfectly in sync with the beat. As the video continues we see wondrous images of spiders and symbolic imagery. The video itself is an attention grabber and is perfect for the beats of the song. The overall atmosphere is eerie yet entrancing.

While disclosures previous track titled “She’s Gone/Dance on” leaned towards more upbeat and soulful rhythms, “Arachnids” takes a darker approach. The basslines showcase Disclosure’s versatility when it comes to creating. Yet, both songs demonstrate their ability to continue to explore new styles while maintaining their signature sound.