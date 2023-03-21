U.S. Girls Plays SXSW Show Via Hologram

Home News Cait Stoddard March 21st, 2023 - 4:49 PM

According to stereogum.com last Wednesday fans attending a concert at Canada House’s SXSW event received a shocking surprise when U.S. Girls’s Meg Remy performed in a hologram. The performance its self just shows how the future has already taken over the music industry.

During the set a member of U.S. Girls’s and Remy‘s Instagram account filmed the performance and shared the video to fans on Instagram.

“U.S. Girls performed as a hologram (?!) at SXSW – Team USG x.”

Remy released the album, Bless This Mess last month and while appearing in a cubic box, Remy told the crowd how she was technically performing live from a soundstage in Toronto: “My body’s in Ontario, but my soul is in Texas… How do I look?”