The Bouncing Souls Release New Anthem “United”

Home News Charlotte Huot April 22nd, 2025 - 9:01 PM

The Bouncing Souls are back with a powerful new single, “United,” marking their first new music in nearly three years. Released on April 22, the track is a fiery call for unity, blending the band’s classic anthemic style with renewed urgency and heart.

Produced by Grammy-nominated Will Yip (Turnstile, Title Fight, The Menzingers), “United” is a celebration of solidarity and community. With lyrics like “you want a fire? Be the spark! Burn so bright, destroy the dark,” the song captures the band’s message of perseverance and collective strength. Frontman Greg Attonito says the theme of unity naturally emerged in the songwriting process, offering a sense of connection in an increasingly isolating world.

The track delivers the kind of emotional punch that’s made The Bouncing Souls a cornerstone of punk rock for over 35 years. Whether blasting through speakers at a late-night hang or rallying a crowd at a live show, “United” is classic Souls—uplifting, urgent and deeply human.

The Bouncing Souls is currently on tour with H2O and will headline the Punk Rock Bowling Festival in Las Vegas, as well as their annual Stoked for the Summer fest in Asbury Park this August.

Listen to “United” below: