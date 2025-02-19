Rock The Bells Cruise Announces First Wave of Lineup Including Pharcyde, Da Brat, GZA and More

Rock The Bells, the global Hip-Hop platform founded by LL COOL J, has unveiled the initial lineup for its third annual “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience,” setting sail from Miami to Bimini, Bahamas, from October 27 to October 31, 2025. This immersive four-day voyage celebrates Hip-Hop culture with performances by iconic artists such as The LOX, Da Brat, GZA, Lupe Fiasco and MC Lyte.
In partnership with Sixthman, a leader in music and lifestyle festivals at sea, the cruise offers guests an unparalleled experience aboard the Norwegian Jewel. Beyond live performances, attendees can look forward to autograph sessions, themed parties, mixers and culinary collaborations, all designed to honor and elevate Hip-Hop’s legacy.
LL COOL J expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Rock The Bells is back on the water, bringing the energy, the music and the culture to new places. This cruise is more than an experience—it’s a movement. And trust me, we’re just getting started.”
Tickets for the cruise are now available, with pricing ranging from $1,180 to $7,191, depending on accommodations. To secure a spot, visit the official website at rockthebellscruise.com.
Full Lineup:
The LOX
Da Brat
GZA
Lupe Fiasco
MC Lyte
Fabolous
Xzibit
Dead Prez
The Pharcyde
Paul Wall
Buckshot & Smif-N-Wessun
Onyx
Nappy Roots
Kool G Rap
MC Sha-Rock
Ed Lover
DJs:
DJ Jazzy Jeff
Mannie Fresh
DJ Paul
J.PERIOD
DJ Evil Dee
DJ Kool
DJ R-Tistic
DJ Scratch
Technician The DJ
DJ Chuck Chillout
DJ Epps
Comedians:
Affion Crockett
Guy Torry
Tony Roberts
Lance Woods
View this post on Instagram
Photo credit: Richard Saethangs