Rock The Bells Cruise Announces First Wave of Lineup Including Pharcyde, Da Brat, GZA and More

Home News Charlotte Huot February 19th, 2025 - 7:08 AM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Rock The Bells, the global Hip-Hop platform founded by LL COOL J, has unveiled the initial lineup for its third annual “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience,” setting sail from Miami to Bimini, Bahamas, from October 27 to October 31, 2025. This immersive four-day voyage celebrates Hip-Hop culture with performances by iconic artists such as The LOX, Da Brat, GZA, Lupe Fiasco and MC Lyte.

In partnership with Sixthman, a leader in music and lifestyle festivals at sea, the cruise offers guests an unparalleled experience aboard the Norwegian Jewel. Beyond live performances, attendees can look forward to autograph sessions, themed parties, mixers and culinary collaborations, all designed to honor and elevate Hip-Hop’s legacy.

LL COOL J expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Rock The Bells is back on the water, bringing the energy, the music and the culture to new places. This cruise is more than an experience—it’s a movement. And trust me, we’re just getting started.”

Tickets for the cruise are now available, with pricing ranging from $1,180 to $7,191, depending on accommodations. To secure a spot, visit the official website at rockthebellscruise.com.

Full Lineup:

The LOX

Da Brat

GZA

Lupe Fiasco

MC Lyte

Fabolous

Xzibit

Dead Prez

The Pharcyde

Paul Wall

Buckshot & Smif-N-Wessun

Onyx

Nappy Roots

Kool G Rap

MC Sha-Rock

Ed Lover

DJs:

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Mannie Fresh

DJ Paul

J.PERIOD

DJ Evil Dee

DJ Kool

DJ R-Tistic

DJ Scratch

Technician The DJ

DJ Chuck Chillout

DJ Epps

Comedians:

Affion Crockett

Guy Torry

Tony Roberts

Lance Woods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rockthebellscruise

Photo credit: Richard Saethangs