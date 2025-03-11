J. Mascis & Maggie Rogers Accompany Hamilton Leithuster of The Walkmen For a Cover Performance of The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 11th, 2025 - 6:38 PM

In an unexpected collaboration, J. Mascis, Maggie Rogers, and Hamilton Leithauser of The Walkmen joined forces to create a cover of the iconic song “Just Like Heaven,” by The Cure. The performance took place at Cafe Carlyle where Leithauser is currently in his seventh annual residency. He later posted on Instagram giving thanks and praises to Rogers and Mascis for their performances.

Leithauser took the lead vocals with his distinct tone to the track. His voice paired amazingly with Mascis’s guitar work giving the song a fresher feel. The distorted guitar tones added an extra layer of grit to the performance.

Maggie Rogers, known for her folk electronic sound, brought a new level of tenderness to the song with her harmony. Her voice melded beautifully with Leithauser creating a new sense of emotion and depth into the song that hasn’t been seen before.

The crows were in awe of the performance and it is for sure that the chemistry was undeniable. It was clear that each performance brought something unexpected and nostalgia into the classic song, honoring The Cure’s legacy.

Hamilton Leithauser still has “a LOT more surprise guests along the way this month,” with many residency dates still to come. He recently released his solo album The Side of the Island according to BrooklynVegan. Click here to buy tickets. Leithauser will also be going on tour from March starting in New York and ending in July in Canada.



Photo Credit: Colin Hancock