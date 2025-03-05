Doechii Officially Releases One of Her Earliest Songs “Anxiety” as Fans Requested

Home News Catalina Martello March 5th, 2025 - 5:56 PM

Grammy winner, Doechii, has officially released the song, “Anxiety.” The original version of “Anxiety,” was recorded in Doechii’s bedroom and was a part of a self- released mixtape, Coven Music Session. Fans had asked Doechii numerous times to officially release the track. She decided to re-record her vocals and, “Anxiety,” is now available to listen to.

“Anxiety,” was a hit with over 80,000 TikTok creators using the sound in 24 hours. The video has jumped from 200,000 views to 2.7 million views and fans in the comments are expressing their gratitude for the release. Fans are also speaking about how the song is relatable to their own experiences. Some comments on the visualizer include, “See how she immediately got in the studio and released an official version of this song? THIS is a real WORK ETHIC and Doechii deserves every drop of fame coming her way,” and “Anxiety is raw and hypnotic. Doechii’s emotion cuts deep, the Gotye sample adds nostalgia, and the vibe is straight haunting. A track that lingers long after it ends.” The visualizer is #19 in trending music on YouTube after being released just the day before. Doechii continues to impress her fans after her Grammy award.