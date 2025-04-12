Craig Wedren & Anna Waronker Release “Sleepwalking” From Yellowjackets Season 3 Score

Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker team up on the soundtrack for Yellowjackets’ season three. The opening song, “Sleepwalker,” gives an ominous tone for the rest of the album and the season.
Waronker’s voice is haunting, drawing the listener in with her long vocal stretches. The sudden deep booms, along with violins, only add to the darkness of the song. The rest of the soundtrack explores different sounds to create a very mysterious and eerie atmosphere.
“Season three was a kaleidoscopic moving-puzzle of interweaving stories, relationships, and timelines that allowed – and pushed – us to explore and expand in awesome new musical directions, while continuing to build upon the sound of the first two seasons,” Wedren and Waronker said in a press release, “From the forest floor, to frog orgies, to cave hallucinations, and finally to scoring Lottie’s murder with our new original song ‘Sleepwalking,’ we were encouraged by the story, the visuals, and our visionary producers, to explore and experiment sonically and harmonically, discovering whole new wings of the haunted, fractal funhouse that is Yellowjackets.”
Wedren and Waronker have worked on the score for the previous two seasons and are using this new soundtrack to build on their dark world. Wedren is also the frontman for Shudder to Think, a seminal post-hardcore band. Waronker is known for her indie pop works.
“Sleepwalker” also has a music video, which features Waronker depicted almost like a ghost luring Wedren in as he moves in reverse from his daily routine. The video resembles a horror movie with its very iconic motifs like Wedren’s clothes and his items, but then cuts back to a very dark and ghostly Waronker.
Season three of Yellowjackets premiered on February 1,4, and the finale aired on April 11. “Sleepwalker” and the entire soundtrack are available on all streaming platforms.
Track List
01. Sleepwalking
02. Melissa’s Bad Day feat. Caroline Shaw
03. All Connected feat. Caroline Shaw
04. You Can’t Cheat Death
05. Goop Sorceress
06. Shipment for Shipman feat. Caroline Shaw
07. The Antler Queen Rises
08. A Tale Of Two Tails
09. Change The Odds feat. Caroline Shaw
10. Shauna Will Lead Us feat. Caroline Shaw
11. Survival feat. Caroline Shaw, Simón Wilson
12. The Frogs Answer feat. Caroline Shaw
13. The Birds And The Bees Of Frog Orgies
14. A Message For Alex, Pt. 2
15. Nat’s Jacket
16. Barbara’s Always Are
17. Pushed By A Cult Nutzo
18. Winter Is Coming / Return Of The Transponder feat. Caroline Shaw
19. Handyman
20. Good Food, Terrible Service, Pt. 2
21. Return Of The Meat Shed feat. Caroline Shaw
22. Partaking In Light Cannibalism feat. Caroline Shaw
23. Take A Bite feat. Caroline Shaw
24. She Did What
25. Thirty Seconds feat. Caroline Shaw
26. Do The Honors feat. Caroline Shaw
27. Senator Dine N Dash
28. Tracking Hannah feat. Caroline Shaw
29. The People vs Benjamin Scott
30. Palliative Care
31. Tai And Van Sitting In A Tree
32. Shauna Stalked, Pt. 3 / Revealed
33. The Cave, Pt. 1 feat. Caroline Shaw, Simón Wilson
34. The Cave, Pt. 2
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz