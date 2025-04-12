Craig Wedren & Anna Waronker Release “Sleepwalking” From Yellowjackets Season 3 Score

Home News Lea Tran April 12th, 2025 - 4:52 PM

Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker team up on the soundtrack for Yellowjackets’ season three. The opening song, “Sleepwalker,” gives an ominous tone for the rest of the album and the season.

Waronker’s voice is haunting, drawing the listener in with her long vocal stretches. The sudden deep booms, along with violins, only add to the darkness of the song. The rest of the soundtrack explores different sounds to create a very mysterious and eerie atmosphere.

“Season three was a kaleidoscopic moving-puzzle of interweaving stories, relationships, and timelines that allowed – and pushed – us to explore and expand in awesome new musical directions, while continuing to build upon the sound of the first two seasons,” Wedren and Waronker said in a press release, “From the forest floor, to frog orgies, to cave hallucinations, and finally to scoring Lottie’s murder with our new original song ‘Sleepwalking,’ we were encouraged by the story, the visuals, and our visionary producers, to explore and experiment sonically and harmonically, discovering whole new wings of the haunted, fractal funhouse that is Yellowjackets.”

Wedren and Waronker have worked on the score for the previous two seasons and are using this new soundtrack to build on their dark world. Wedren is also the frontman for Shudder to Think, a seminal post-hardcore band. Waronker is known for her indie pop works.

“Sleepwalker” also has a music video, which features Waronker depicted almost like a ghost luring Wedren in as he moves in reverse from his daily routine. The video resembles a horror movie with its very iconic motifs like Wedren’s clothes and his items, but then cuts back to a very dark and ghostly Waronker.

Season three of Yellowjackets premiered on February 1,4, and the finale aired on April 11. “Sleepwalker” and the entire soundtrack are available on all streaming platforms.

Track List

01. Sleepwalking

02. Melissa’s Bad Day feat. Caroline Shaw

03. All Connected feat. Caroline Shaw

04. You Can’t Cheat Death

05. Goop Sorceress

06. Shipment for Shipman feat. Caroline Shaw

07. The Antler Queen Rises

08. A Tale Of Two Tails

09. Change The Odds feat. Caroline Shaw

10. Shauna Will Lead Us feat. Caroline Shaw

11. Survival feat. Caroline Shaw, Simón Wilson

12. The Frogs Answer feat. Caroline Shaw

13. The Birds And The Bees Of Frog Orgies

14. A Message For Alex, Pt. 2

15. Nat’s Jacket

16. Barbara’s Always Are

17. Pushed By A Cult Nutzo

18. Winter Is Coming / Return Of The Transponder feat. Caroline Shaw

19. Handyman

20. Good Food, Terrible Service, Pt. 2

21. Return Of The Meat Shed feat. Caroline Shaw

22. Partaking In Light Cannibalism feat. Caroline Shaw

23. Take A Bite feat. Caroline Shaw

24. She Did What

25. Thirty Seconds feat. Caroline Shaw

26. Do The Honors feat. Caroline Shaw

27. Senator Dine N Dash

28. Tracking Hannah feat. Caroline Shaw

29. The People vs Benjamin Scott

30. Palliative Care

31. Tai And Van Sitting In A Tree

32. Shauna Stalked, Pt. 3 / Revealed

33. The Cave, Pt. 1 feat. Caroline Shaw, Simón Wilson

34. The Cave, Pt. 2

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz