Craig Wedren Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Pronouns”

Cait Stoddard January 25th, 2024 - 3:06 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Acclaimed musician, film and tv composer, Craig Wedren, shares new single “Pronouns” along with the Mary Wigmore directed video for the song. The track is the latest single from the artist’s upcoming album The Dream Dreaming, which will be out on January 26 by Wedren’s own Tough Lover Records.

The main synth riff and beat of “Pronouns” had been marinating on Wedren’s computer for a while, the song developed as an instrumental part of his score to Amy Redford’s movie What Comes Around. The track’s accompanying video features Wedren and a number of the powerful women in and around his life including his wife, Meggan Lennon, actresses Natalie Morales and Gabby Lane, violinist Allie Stamler and album visual collaborator Tracy Hof.

While speaking about the creation of the song, Wedren says: “A few years ago Mary (who directed the video) and her husband sent me a phone recording of their daughter singing something she’d made up that went ‘chillin’ like a womaaaan…’ which was brilliant, and I knew it needed to be in there somewhere. Everything else just flowed. ”

The artist adds: “Lyrically, I just let myself free associate on the “like a woman” motif without thinking too hard or worrying too much about message or meaning. Honestly, I think we’re a bit obsessed with those things these days, it can be a drag – so LITERAL and boring IMO. Anyhoo, I shut the judge up in their chamber and let the song be whatever it wanted, then lo! Out popped “Pronouns.”

