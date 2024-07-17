GWAR Cover Hit Barbie Movie Song “I’m Just Ken”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 17th, 2024 - 10:44 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Renowned shock rock band GWAR have unveiled their latest project: a cover of “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie. Known for their monstrous Viking personas and heavy metal prowess, GWAR has transformed this catchy pop soundtrack into a hard-hitting metal anthem, complete with their signature theatrics and brutal sound.

The release marks GWAR’s sixth appearance in the AV Club’s Undercover Series, a platform that has seen the band put their unique spin on a variety of songs far outside their usual realm. Their return to the series after a seven-year hiatus is a testament to their unmatched ability to reinterpret any genre they tackle.

The video for “I’m Just Ken” showcases the band in their full monstrous glory. Dressed as fearsome Viking warriors, GWAR shreds through the track with electric guitars and pounding drums. The only hint of Barbie is the bright pink color of their instruments and drum heads… a stark contrast to their dark presence. In true GWAR fashion, they’ve added a macabre twist by holding up a decapitated Barbie head, making it clear that this version is all about metal rock. As the video unfolds, viewers are treated to a spectacular blend of intense metal riffs, aggressive drumming, and powerful vocals.

Before launching into the cover, the band is interviewed about their song choice. Vocalist Blothar the Berserker reveals a surprising motivation: “We’ve been fans of Ryan Gosling since the Mickey Mouse Club days, and like most terrifying intergalactic heavy metal superstars, we simply adore musical theater. This just made sense.”

The song’s lyrics, which explore themes of identity and self-worth, take on a new dimension under GWAR’s interpretation. The chorus, “I’m just Ken, anywhere else I’d be a ten,” becomes an assertive declaration rather than an expression of lack of confidence from being outshined by Barbie, resonating with the band’s fierce and unapologetic persona. Where was GWAR when Ken needed them?

With “I’m Just Ken,” GWAR has once again proven that no song is safe from their transformative touch. Their latest cover is a must-watch for fans of the band, the Barbie movie, and anyone who appreciates a good genre-bending musical adventure. Watch the video for “I’m Just Ken” and prepare to see Barbie like you’ve never seen her before.

GWAR 2024 ‘The Age of Entitlement’ Tour

With Brujeria, BRAT, Cancer Christ

9/12/2024 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

9/13/2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

9/14/2024 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

9/16/2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

9/17/2024 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

9/18/2024 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

9/20/2024 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

Festivals

9/21/2024 – Des Moines, IA – Knotfest

9/22/2024 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

GWAR 2024 ‘The Stoned Age’ Tour

With Dark Funeral, Squid Pisser

Cancer Bats replace Dark Funeral

10/17/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

10/18/2024 – Tempe/Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

10/19/2024 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/20/2024 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

10/22/2024 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

10/23/2024 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

10/24/2024 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

10/26/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

10/27/2024 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

10/29/2024 – Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre

10/30/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

10/31/2024 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

11/1/2024 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

11/2/2024 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

11/3/2024 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

11/5/2024 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

11/6/2024 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/8/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

11/9/2024 – Richmond, VA – The National

11/10/2024 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

11/11/2024 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

11/13/2024 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

11/15/2024 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory

11/16/2024 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

11/17/2024 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11/19/2024 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

11/20/2024 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl