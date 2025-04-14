Big Sean Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2025 - 12:27 PM

Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated artist Big Sean is hitting the road this summer on a 16-date North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the run kicks off Tuesday, July 8, at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO and includes stops in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago and Atlanta, before wrapping up on August 10, at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA.

Sean will be joining Russ and bringing his signature energy and catalog of chart-topping hits to arenas and amphitheaters across the country. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as the Detroit native returns to the stage with his magnetic live show. For tickets and ore information, click here.

Last summer, Sean released his critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Better Me Than You, which includes the hit singles “Superstar,” “Together Forever” feat. The Alchemist, “On Up,” “Yes” and “Precision.” In addition to music, Sean recently released his first book Go Higher back in January that serves as a spiritual guidebook for our times and outlines his five key practices for inner work and self-acceptance. Sean also leverages his platform to give back as he runs the Sean Anderson Foundation, which is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that assists in the education, health, safety and well-being of school aged youth in underserved communities across the country.

Into The W!ld Tour Dates

7/8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/10 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/17 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

7/18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

7/22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

7/29 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

7/30 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/2 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/3 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/5 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

8/6 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

8/8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/10 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer