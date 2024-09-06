Big Sean Releases New Album Better Me Than You

Home News Lily Meline September 6th, 2024 - 5:12 PM

The past two-three weeks have seen an impressively large number of album releases from artists of various genres. As far as the rap scene goes, though, much of the attention can be expected to turn to Big Sean’s sixth studio album, Better Me Than You, which released last week on August 30.

After releasing his Platinum-certified album, Detroit 2, back in 2020, the artist released a brief EP in 2021, then seemingly spent the past three years building up to Better Me Than You, a 21-track exploration of the human condition and the beauty of life. The heart of the album is a “compass,” as Big Sean explains, made up of four central themes: pressure, which leads to clarity, which provides focus and ultimately true happiness. These four points are represented by the spectrum of color erupting from Big Sean on the album’s cover, the most prominent of which being red, blue, green and, of course, golden yellow.

The of life (being a new Dad, being a artist thats growing, being a human in development etc) and embracing it all led me to a lot of on what i needed to on to find a piece of . The past few years making this album have… pic.twitter.com/A3D9HQkM80 — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 18, 2024

So far, fans have been praising the album for the maturity exhibited from Big Sean. The artist has been known to be introspective with his work in the past, yet the emotional journey he goes through in this work in particular is fairly unique for him. This change was spurned, in part, by the birth of his son in between the release of Detroit 2 and now. The album’s initial single, “On Up,” was even dedicated to his son, further highlighting the emotional depths he was willing to showcase in this work.

The tracklist for the album is as follows:

Pressure (Intro) Iconic Typecast Break the Cycle ft. Charlie Wilson Who You Are (Superstar) Yes It Is What It Is ft. Gunna Apologize ft. Eryn Allen Kane Clarity (skit) On Up Something ft. Syd Black Void ft. Thundercat and Eryn Allen Kane This N That ft. Bryson Tiller & Kodak Black Million Pieces ft. Teyana Taylor, Larry June and DJ Premier Get You Back ft. Cash Cobain Certified ft. Nasaan Focus (skit) Boundaries Precision My Life ft. Ellie Goulding / Happiness (skit) Together Forever ft. Alchemist (bonus) Yes (vinyl version) Million Pieces ft. Tish Hyman and Larry June (vinyl version)



Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer