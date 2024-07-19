Big Sean Announces New Album Better Me Than You For August 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “Yes”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 19th, 2024 - 4:00 PM

GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum artist Big Sean has released his new single “Yes” via Def Jam Recordings. The release of “Yes” comes at the same time as the announcement of Big Sean’s new album, Better Me Than You, set to be released on August 9th. You can listen to “Yes” here.



“Yes” Artwork



“Yes,” pulls right out with a thumping bass line. It includes a funky lead guitar with simmering drums. Big Sean delivers the song with a laidback cadence and then slips into a verbal barrage with well-delivered rhymes.

“Yes” has been released with an accompanying visualizer:

Better Me Than You is available to be pre-saved now. Big Sean announced his 6th album, Better Me Than You, with an album trailer, which the artist posted on Instagram:

In their article, Billboard suspects that the album may be coming sooner than when it was planned to, due to a leak of Big Sean’s album surfacing online.