Thirty Seconds To Mars Announces Los Angeles Show to Celebrate 20 Years of A Beautiful Lie

Today, multi-platinum rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed 2005 album, A Beautiful Lie, with a one-night-only performance at Los Angeles’ iconic Kia Forum on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Produced by Live Nation, this exclusive event marks two decades of A Beautiful Lie that helped define Thirty Seconds to Mars‘s sound and solidify the band’s place in rock history.

Following the massive success of their Seasons 2024 World Tour, which brought the band electrifying live show to arenas around the globe, this unforgettable evening will see Thirty Seconds to Mars perform their five time platinum-selling album, A Beautiful Lie in its entirety for the first time ever, plus fans can expect surprise guests and new production. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to kerrang.com, back in February, Thirty Seconds To Mars hinted that they are going to return to rock on their next album, following 2023’s It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day. In a video featuring Jared Leto on a laptop with his team behind him, where the band jokingly reacted to and celebrated “watching the first troll talk shit after we finally make a rock album again.” In the caption, Thirty Seconds To Mars asked: “Like & share if you want a Rock Album” and Jared Leto himself commented several devil horns emojis.

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz