Murder By Death Releases New Ballad “Wandering”

Cait Stoddard April 10th, 2025 - 3:53 PM

Murder By Death are proud to announce the Friday, June 13, release of Egg & Dart, which is the celebrated indie-rock band’s 10th and final album. Arguably the band’s most sad and beautiful to date, Egg & Dart also presents generous moments of triumph, desolation, horror and joy, all while exploring the challenges of letting go and moving onto the next phase.

A reference to an architectural motif popular since Greek and Roman times, often used in columns and still seen today in furniture, trim and molding, the title represents the duality of life (the egg) and death (the arrow.) Once you know about it, you see it everywhere. And it seems fitting for an album of songs about goodbyes.

Leading the collection is the lush and introspective “Wandering,” which is a warm ballad that holds a special meaning for frontman Adam Turla: “We’re releasing ‘Wandering’ first because it’s the song that is most directed to the fans and about my experience with this band,” he says. “It’s a ballad, and not a typical single and not even the single we plan to push for this record. But the heart of this band is our fans and I wanted to share this with you first.”