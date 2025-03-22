Murder By Death Launches Kickstarter for Final Album Egg & Dart

Home News Skylar Jameson March 22nd, 2025 - 5:49 PM

Indie-rock band Murder By Death has announced their Kickstarter campaign for their final album Egg & Dart. Egg & Dart is supposed to be released sometime this summer and is arguably the band’s saddest and most beautiful album thus far into their career, with moments of triumph, desolation, horror and joy. Within this new album, it is said that the band explores themes of letting go and moving on to the next chapter, reflective of their situation as a band, since this is their last album together. The album’s title is symbolic of life and death, with the egg representing life and the dart being a symbol of death.

About the album, the band shares “If you’re new to Murder By Death, we’ve been making spooky gothic-western indie for 25 years, starting out playing hundreds of shows in basements, DIY spaces, bars and small clubs,” the band says. “We have always had a very hands-on approach: this album is completely self-released, and we have assembled a team of a ton of great folks to help us work it. We will be running and fulfilling this Kickstarter ourselves, as we always have, and we continue to work directly with the artists and manufacturers to make the coolest, most ethically sourced stuff we can come up with!”

The official release date for Egg & Dart nor the tracklist has been announced yet, but it is confirmed that there will be special edition LPs, merchandise, live recordings, bonus tracks, test pressings, boxed set bundles and more with the album. Currently, you can access those via Murder By Death’s Kickstarter page. Also, you can catch Murder by Death touring in support of Egg & Dart this summer & fall, as they have announced a massive tour for 2025.