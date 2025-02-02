Murder By Death Announce Summer & Fall 2025 Farewell Tour Dates, Share Statement On Breakup

Home News Juliet Paiz February 2nd, 2025 - 2:59 PM

After 25 years of making music, indie-rock band Murder By Death is bidding farewell with their final tour in 2025. The band will be touring across the U.S., Canada, and the UK, from June to November, with special guests like Laura Jane Grace, William Elliott Whitmore, AJJ, Shawn James and BJ Bahram joining them in select cities.

The tour kicks off June 7 in Bloomington, IN, and will hit venues like St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, First Avenue in Minneapolis and Revolution Hall in Portland. The UK leg includes a stop at Islington Hall in London on September 27. Throughout their career, Murder By Death has been known for their passionate fanbase and a DIY spirit, never chasing mainstream fame but always staying true to their roots.

Lead vocalist Adam Turla reflects on the band’s long journey, expressing deep gratitude for the fans who supported them, even when the music industry didn’t give them the recognition they deserved. Though the band is saying goodbye to the road, they’re still working on a final album, with details coming soon. Tickets for the farewell tour are available now on their website. Don’t miss the chance to see Murder By Death one last time!

In 2023 Murder By Death delivered a wonderful performance at the Great American Music Hall. Fans are excited to see their unstoppable energy one last time.

Summer and Fall Tour Dates

Jun-07 — Bloomington, IN — TBA

Jun-19 — Newport, KY — Southgate House *

Jun-20 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall *

Jun-21 — Toronto, ON — The Axis Club *

Jun-22 — Montreal, QC — Le Studio TD *

Jun-23 — Woodstock, NY — Bearsville Theater *

Jun-25 — Norwalk CT — District Music Hall *

Jun-26 — Portland, ME — Portland House of Music *

Jun-27 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club *

Jun-28 — Brooklyn, NY — Warsaw *

Jun-29 — Asbury Park, NJ — Asbury Lanes *

Jul-01 — Cleveland Heights, OH — Grog Shop *

Jul-02 — Cleveland Heights, OH — Grog Shop *

Jul-04 — Pelham, TN — The Caverns !

Jul-05 — Pelham, TN — The Caverns *

Jul-10 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar *

Jul-11 — Washington, DC — Black Cat *

Jul-12 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer *

Jul-13 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Smalls *

Jul-15 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Pyramid Scheme *

Jul-16 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall *

Jul-17 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall *

Jul-18 — Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre *

Jul-19 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue

Jul-20 — Maquoketa, IA — Codfish Hollow Barnstormers *

Sep-27 — London, UK — Islington Hall

Oct-15 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall ^

Oct-16 — Lawrence, KS — Liberty Hall ^

Oct-17 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre !

Oct-18 — Aspen, CO — Belly Up !

Oct-19 — Salt Lake City, UT — Depot !

Oct-21 — Boise, ID — Treefort Music Hall !

Oct-23 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile $

Oct-24 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile !

Oct-25 — Portland, OR — Revolution Hall !

Oct-26 — Portland, OR — Revolution Hall $

Oct-28 — Berkeley, CA — UC Theatre !

Oct-29 — Los Angeles, CA — Regent !

Oct-30 — Solana Beach, CA — Belly Up !

Oct-31 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy & Harriet’s !

Nov-01 — Phoenix, AZ — Van Buren !

Nov-02 — Santa Fe, NM — Tumbleroot !

Nov-05 — Dallas, TX — The Kessler Theater !

Nov-06 — Austin, TX — Mohawk !

Nov-07 — Austin, TX — Mohawk !

Nov-08 — Houston, TX — Heights Theater !

Nov-10 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum

Nov-11 — Orlando, FL — The Social #

Nov-13 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm

Nov-14 — Asheville, NC — Grey Eagle #

Nov-15 — Louisville, KY — Headliners

* w/ Laura Jane Grace

^ w/ William Elliott Whitmore

! w/ AJJ

$ w/ Shawn James

# w/ BJ Bahram