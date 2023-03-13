The Lemonheads Announce 30th Anniversary Reissue Of ‘Come On Feel The Lemonheads’

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2023 - 5:52 PM

According to consequence.net rock band The Lemonheads have announced their album Come On Feel The Lemonheads will be turning 30 years old this year and the band will be celebrating the occasion with an anniversary reissue of the album.

The reissue will bring the original album’s 15 song tracklist along with a second disc which features unreleased demos, raritiesand more. The Lemonheads will have acoustic versions of “Big Gay Heart” and “Into Your Arms” along with covers of songs by Victoria Williams, Buddy Holly, The Flying Burrito Brothers and Cole Porter’s “Miss Otis Regrets.”

The Lemonheads’s last studio album was 2019’s Varshons 2. In March of 2021 band member Evan Dando performed a short concert inside a Walgreens and last fall the musician went on tour to celebrate celebrating the 30 anniversary of Come On Feel‘s follow up It’s a Shame About Ray.

Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition) will be available on standard double-CD and double-LP formats, as well as various limited runs on colored vinyl and “bookback” editions. For more information visit usa.firerecords.com.

Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:



Disc One

Side A

1. The Great Big No

2. Into Your Arms

3. It’s About Time

4. Down About It

5. Paid to Smile

6. Big Gay Heart

7. Style

8. Rest Assured

Side B

1. Dawn Can’t Decide

2. I’ll do it Anyway

3. Rick James Style

4. Being Around

5. Favorite T

6. You Can Take it With You

7. The Jello Fund ( + Lenny – hidden track)

Disc Two

Side C

1. Big Gay Heart (Demo)

2. Being Around (Alternative)

3. Into Your Arms (Acoustic)

4. Down About It (Acoustic)

5. Deep Bottom Cove

6. Acoustic Rick James Style

7. It’s About Time (Acoustic)

Side D

1. Miss Otis Regrets

2. Learning the Game

3. Little Black Egg

4. Streets of Baltimore (Acoustic)

5. Frying Pan

6. He’s On the Beach

7. Favorite T (Live in Session)