Katatonia Announces New Album Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State For June 2025 Release

Swedish purveyors of melancholic metal Katatonia have announced their upcoming twelfth studio album, Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State, due out June 6, 2025. Alongside the announcement, the band dropped a music video for the album’s hypnotic lead single, “Lilac.”

Described by the band as “songs that thrive in the corner of the eye,” Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State builds on the sonic foundation of 2023’s Sky Void of Stars while introducing new textures and two fresh members — guitarists Nico Elgstrand and Sebastian Svalland. The current lineup also features longtime vocalist Jonas Renkse, bassist Niklas Sandin and drummer Daniel Moilanen.

The new single, “Lilac,” is a dreamy and emotionally stirring track that intertwines Renkse’s haunting vocals with heavy riffs and progressive undertones. The accompanying video captures Katatonia’s signature atmosphere: shadowy, ethereal and cinematic.

“As always, these songs are the stories that thrive in the corner of the eye, obscured by the light but waiting to come alive in the dusk of our morbid existence. Please enjoy the first scent – ‘Lilac,’” Renkse shared in a press statement.

Tracklist – Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State:

Thrice The Liquid Eye Wind of no Change Lilac Temporal Departure Trails Warden The Light Which I Bleed Efter Solen In the Event of

Katatonia will support the album with an extensive European and UK headline tour kicking off November 11 in Finland, with support from label mates Evergrey and Italian alt-metal act Klogr. Full tour dates and album pre-orders are available now at katatonia.com.