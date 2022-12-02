Katatonia Drops New Single “Austerity” From Upcoming Album “Sky Void Of Stars”

Home News Federico Cardenas December 2nd, 2022 - 8:28 PM

The Swedish heavy metal outfit Katatonia has shared a brand new single entitled “Austerity.” The track comes off of the Stockholm-based band’s upcoming 12th studio album, Sky Void of Stars, set to arrive on January 20.

“Austerity,” which will act as the opening track on the new album, gives fans a multifaceted taste of what to expect from the project, showing off a wide variety of moods and grooves throughout its four and a half minute runtime. Consequence of Sound quotes a statement from the band describing the track: “We hereby present you our new single and the opening track of Sky Void of Stars, ‘Austerity.’ Energetic and dark, stern and disenchanted. Enjoy.”

The lyrics from the track, fitting with Sky Void of Stars‘ atmosphere of darkness and rage, seem to act as a message to someone who has betrayed the narrator, condemning their immorality and dishonesty: “Woe is always on your mind/ You drag me back in for a breath of comfort/ No longer telling wrong from right/ The ghostlike horizon of your eye.”

Speaking on the new album, the band says “Our 12th album, Sky Void of Stars, is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”

Watch the official video for “Austerity” via YouTube below.

Katatonia are currently on tour to promote the new project, with performances planned until December 10. “Austerity” follows the band’s previous single. “Atrium.“