Katatonia Shares Spellbinding New Single & Video for “Birds”

Karan Singh January 4th, 2023 - 2:21 PM

Swedish heavy metal tycoons Katatonia are all set for the release of their 12th full-length record, Sky Void of Stars. With the release of their third and final single, “Birds,” it’s official — we’re one step away from getting the whole package. But as fans wait for the album to release on January 20, their latest offering will certainly suffice. Check out the explosive new song and its video below:

Former drummer and current vocalist/guitarist Jonas Renkse said the following about the above track: “The pulse of dereliction. The insatiable need to expire. Here come the birds.” This atmospheric cut, when paired with their previous two singles, “Atrium” and “Austerity,” gives us a glimpse into the unpredictable yet captivating force that is Katatonia’s next record.

The group shared the following statement about their upcoming 11-track package: “Our 12th album, Sky Void of Stars, is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the KATATONIA signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”

Sky Void of Stars tracklist:

1 Austerity

2 Colossal Shade

3 Opaline

4 Birds

5 Drab Moon

6 Author

7 Impermanence (feat. Joel Ekelöf)

8 Sclera

9 Atrium

10 No Beacon To Illuminate Our Fall

11 Absconder (Bonus Track)