Katatonia Surprise Release New Album “Sky Void of Stars”

Trisha Valdez January 20th, 2023 - 6:17 PM

Katatonia has surprised fans worldwide by releasing a new album today. Their new album is called Sky Void of Stars, to see the track list for this album view below.

This is an exciting moment for all Katatonia fans, the release of a new album is like getting an unexpected gift out of the blue. Critics are already raving about the new album, according to a press release it has been called “another heartfelt offensive by Katatonia.”

According to press release the band, Katatonia talked about their new album and said, “Our 12th album, Sky Void of Stars, is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.

‘Sky Void of Stars’ Track List:

1 Austerity

2 Colossal Shade

3 Opaline

4 Birds

5 Drab Moon

6 Author

7 Impermanence (feat. Joel Ekelöf)

8 Sclera

9 Atrium

10 No Beacon To Illuminate Our Fall