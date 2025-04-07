The Discussion Shares Dreamy New Single & Video “Get To You”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 7th, 2025 - 12:13 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to an Instagram post from Artoffact Records, The Discussion, the post-punk project led by Laura Pleasants, has just dropped a hauntingly dreamy new single, “Get To You,” along with a moody, atmospheric video to match. Blending wonderful glimmering guitar lines and a steady minimalist beat, the track floats in that perfect space between darkwave and nostalgic new wave. Pleasants’ voice, soaked in reverb, glides through the track with both intimacy and distance almost like a late-night confession drifting through static.

“Get To You” feels like a quiet longing attempt to reach someone emotionally, or maybe even spiritually. The video adds to that vibe, capturing scenes of Pleasants and drummer Danny Deleon wandering through quiet Los Angeles streets and scenic spots. The visual pairs perfectly with the music’s melancholic tone, making it feel like a soft daydream wrapped in city lights.

“Get To You” is the latest glimpse of what’s to come from The Discussion’s upcoming album All The Pretty Flowers, out May 23 on Artoffact Records. With this release, the band leans further into their cinematic, shadowy sound which mixes emotions that feel both timeless and new. It’s a track to get lost in, especially if you’re someone who listens with your heart first.